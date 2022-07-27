Save Hundreds on Laptops, 2-in-1s and Chromebooks With These Best Buy Daily Deals

Best Buy offers a rotating selection of new deals every day, and if you're in the market for a new laptop right now, you won't want to miss today's picks. Wednesday only, the tech retailer has big discounts on a select laptops, Chromebooks and two-in-ones. You'll find big discounts on everything from budget-friendly models starting at just $100 to gaming laptops with high-powered hardware. You can see the entire selection of daily deals here:

These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

Microsoft This deal is on the step-up model of the Surface Pro X, which features the more advanced SQ2 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The laptop itself features a 13-inch touchscreen with a stunning 2,880x1,920-pixel resolution, as well as a front-facing camera with 1080p video. On a single charge, it boasts a battery life of up to 15 hours, and at just 1.7 pounds, it's perfect for getting some serious work done when you're on the go.

Best Buy This 14-inch Asus laptop comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage and runs Windows 11S. It's not a powerhouse machine, but at just $100 it's perfect for those who want to browse the web, create some documents, answer emails, check in on social media and other basic tasks.

Samsung Another budget-friendly pick, this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 packs a little more punch than the Asus above. It's slightly smaller, with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, and it's equipped with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage. It also doubles as a tablet with a screen that folds completely flat, and with 10 hours of battery life and weighing just 2.8 pounds, it's perfect for taking on the go.