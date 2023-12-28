Save Hundreds on Grills and More at the BBQGuys' Anniversary Sale
There are tons of bargains on outdoor cooking equipment, as well as furniture, accessories and everything else you'll need for BBQ season.
Though winter is in full swing at the moment, grilling season will be back before you know it. If you're looking to upgrade your setup before spring is here, you'll find tons of excellent deals right now at BBQGuys. That includes big savings on grills, griddles, islands, accessories and much more. Most of these bargains expire on Jan. 15 (and some even sooner), so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these bargains.
There is a bunch of outdoor cooking gear that you can grab at a serious discount at this sale. If you need a new gas grill, you can save an impressive $400 on this freestanding Victory three-burner propane grill, which drops the price down to $600. If you want something a little more versatile, you could pick up this Blackstone 28-inch griddle with a built-in air fryer. It's $100 off, which brings the price down to $800, and it comes with a free griddle toolset (a $24 value). If you're building a whole new patio, you can save up to 25% on BBQGuys signature islands and Darlee outdoor furniture. There are tons of other bargains to be had on refrigerators, pizza ovens, smokers and more, so be sure to check out all the offers available. You can check out our full roundup of all the best outdoor grill deals for even more savings.
