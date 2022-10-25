Save Hundreds On Garmin's Ultra-Rugged Fitness Trackers and Much More

There are tons of fancy smartwatches and "luxury" fitness trackers on the market right now, but you can leave those to the weekend casuals. If you're serious about your fitness, and need a fitness tracker that's as tough as you are, then you'll want to get a Garmin. The brand makes some of the most advanced and durable fitness trackers out there, and while they often come with a hefty price tag, right now you can get your hands on one for less. Garmin is currently offering some serious savings on select fitness trackers, as well as GPS units, fish finders and other sport and fitness tech. These deals don't have a clear-cut expiration, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different fitness trackers on sale right now so you can find one that suits your needs and your budget. If you're looking to keep it simple and affordable, you can pick up the for $180 right now, which saves you $20. It's a solid value if you're after the basics like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking and incident detection to keep you safe during your workouts. Or, if you're looking to upgrade to something more advanced, you can save $150 on the , which is the biggest discount you'll find at this sale, and knocks the price down to $200. It's tracks tons of health metrics, including your heart rate, sleep patterns, calories burned and much more. And if you pair it with a , it can provide specific activity data like your stride length, vertical oscillation, ground contact time and more to help you fine-tune your performance.

There are a few other fitness tracker models on sale, but wearables aren't the only Garmin devices you can pick up on sale right now. If you're going to be doing some serious adventuring, you'll want to make sure you've got a reliable GPS so you don't get lost. And right now you can pick up a GPS unit starting at just $200 for the , which is $30 off the usual price. Prices range all the way up to $750 for the GPS unit, which is designed for truckers who need the most precise navigation available.

Plus, you can save big on , a , and more. And for even more great bargains on fitness tech, you can check out our roundup of all the best Garmin deals you can shop right now.