Save Hundreds on Flexispot Office Essentials With Pre-Black Friday Deals

Many of us are working from home these days, and even for those of us that still commute to work, it's often helpful to have a home office space. Bringing modern conveniences to your workspace with standing desks and ergonomic office chairs. Now through Nov. 15, Flexispot has a number of pre-Black Friday sales that can help you revamp your office space for less.

It isn't healthy to sit for long stretches of time, which is why standing desks have grown in popularity in recent years. And being able to adjust from sitting to standing whenever you want is a major convenience. Flexispot's electric adjustable desks do just that, with quiet motors that can let you switch modes hassle-free.

You can save $30 on the standing desk, bringing the price to $550. It has thick leg columns and a base structure made of carbon steel for sturdiness. It also has four height presets designed to help you reach your customized heights easily, and a child-lock button to keep kids or pets from accidentally hitting the panel. Or snag the standing desk for $380, an $80 savings. It lacks some of the features of the E7, but does come with three height presets. And if you want to save a whopping $150, you can grab the all-in-one standing desk for $350. It has four programmable height presets, an embedded drawer and even USC charging built-in.

You can also grab the office chair with breathable mesh, 360-degree PU wheels and an adjustable seat for $298 when you use Promo code Chairs15 at checkout or the for $365 using that same code. There are a lot of other great deals available, too, so be sure to shop the to find the style and features that work best in your space.