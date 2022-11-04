Save Hundreds on Black Friday Deals at Home Depot Today

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Home Depot is running its Black Friday sale early with savings across appliances, tools, decorations, bath and more. Right now, there are over 30,000 products on sale, with through Nov. 30. If you want to remodel your kitchen or bathroom, or finally start your building hobby, here's your chance to get everything you can think of at a discount.

Considering Black Friday is one of Home Depot's biggest sales, there's a wide range of products here (you can check out the full Home Depot Black Friday ad scan now as well). To illustrate the kind of stuff available, here are just a few of the great deals you can find.

For the shop hobbyist or master craftsman, get this for $499 (save $500). This seven-piece tool kit comes with two 3.0-Ah batteries, charger and tool bag for any project that comes your way. This has four tools and is $340 less than the Milwaukee tool kit, for the low price of $159. Speaking of Ryobi, you can blow those freshly fallen leaves away with this for $88 (save $31).

If you've been waiting for a deal on high-tech and everyday appliances, you'll find plenty. This is $219 (save $133). Get an that can fry, broil, toast and bake for $75 (save $15). And for a nice gas oven with a built-in air fryer, try this LG 5.8-cubic-feet, Wi-Fi enabled, fan convection gas for $798 (save $351).

Also, if you're in need of a new streaming device, pick up the for $25 (save $25), which we rate very highly, or try this for $20 (save $10).

