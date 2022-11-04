Save Hundreds on Black Friday Deals at Home Depot Today

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Home Depot is running its Black Friday sale early with savings across appliances, tools, decorations, bath and more. Right now, there are over 30,000 products on sale, with prices starting as low as $10 through Nov. 30. If you want to remodel your kitchen or bathroom, or finally start your building hobby, here's your chance to get everything you can think of at a discount.
Considering Black Friday is one of Home Depot's biggest sales, there's a wide range of products here (you can check out the full Home Depot Black Friday ad scan now as well). To illustrate the kind of stuff available, here are just a few of the great deals you can find.
For the shop hobbyist or master craftsman, get this Milwaukee cordless combo tool kit for $499 (save $500). This seven-piece tool kit comes with two 3.0-Ah batteries, charger and tool bag for any project that comes your way. This Ryobi combo kit has four tools and is $340 less than the Milwaukee tool kit, for the low price of $159. Speaking of Ryobi, you can blow those freshly fallen leaves away with this cordless battery leaf blower for $88 (save $31).
If you've been waiting for a deal on high-tech and everyday appliances, you'll find plenty. This Blendtec three-speed black blender is $219 (save $133). Get an Aria air fryer that can fry, broil, toast and bake for $75 (save $15). And for a nice gas oven with a built-in air fryer, try this LG 5.8-cubic-feet, Wi-Fi enabled, fan convection gas single oven range for $798 (save $351).
Also, if you're in need of a new streaming device, pick up the Roku streaming stick 4K for $25 (save $25), which we rate very highly, or try this Chromecast with Google TV for $20 (save $10).
