Save Hundreds on Already-Discounted Refurb Laptops at Dell's Graduation Sale

These days, having a laptop is absolutely essential for college courses, but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank on a pricey high-end model. Shopping refurbished is a great to save some cash, and right now, you can save even more at Dell's graduation sale. With the promo code 4U2023GRADS, you'll save 35% on any refurbished item priced at $498 or less, or 45% on any item priced at $499 or more, including laptops, desktops, monitors and more. This offer is only available through 6:59 a.m. PT (9:59 a.m. ET) on May 23, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 250 different refurbished laptops to choose from at this sale, and all have been rated as either grade A or grade B refurbs. Both grades will be in full working condition, though may exhibit some cosmetic blemishes and signs of wear and tear.

If you want something that's affordable and portable, you can pick up this Dell Latitude 7290, which is already 18% the usual price at $229, and drops down to $149 with the coupon code. It's compact with a 12.5-inch HD display, and this configuration features and Intel i7 core processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Or, if you need something with a little more power, you can snag this Dell Latitude 5501, which is equipped with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a larger 15.6-inch HD display. You can snag this configuration for just $307 with the coupon code, which saves you $252 compared to the usual price. And for serious versatility, you can pick up a two-in-one laptop, like this Dell XPS 7390, which features a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen display with 360-degree rotation so it doubles as a tablet as well. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and is on sale for $494 with the coupon code, saving you $405 compared to the usual price.

There are tons of other models on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection, and you can check out our full roundup of all the best laptop deals for even more bargains.