Save Hundreds on Acer, MSI, Dell and More Monitors at Woot for a Limited Time

The right monitor is crucial to getting work done, studying in peace and, of course, gaming. Not only can they be costly, but there are many options available, which can make choosing the right one overwhelming. But not today. Woot is having a sale on both new and refurbished monitors, including well-regarded gaming monitors. You can save up to $596 on a new monitor, and there are plenty of budget-friendly refurbished options from brands such as Acer, Dell, LG and more.

Refurbished monitors at Woot have been checked to make sure they work like new and are typically covered by warranties as well. They can save you hundreds on quality gear and are an environmentally friendly purchase. Woot is offering these deals until June 30 or while supplies last. And Amazon Prime members can get free shipping from Woot, as the retail giant owns this company. This can boost your savings.

Samsung/Screenshot by CNET Samsung CRG9 curved gaming monitor, 49-inch (refurbished): $700 Save $500 The Samsung CRG9 curved gaming monitor typically sells for $1,200 when it's brand new. This refurbished model costs a paltry $700 at Woot and offers the same 49-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rate so you can stay on track as you game or stream content. Samsung also designed this monitor with Eye Saver Mode, which decreases blue light so your eyes can get some rest as you game. $700 at Woot

Samsung/Screenshot by CNET Samsung business monitor, 24-inch (refurbished): $150 Save $100 If you need a reliable work monitor, this Samsung business monitor has a 24-inch display for your everyday tasks. You can connect your devices to it using one of its two HDMI ports and two USB ports. Samsung designed this monitor to support viewing angles of up to 178 degrees, which means you can look at your monitor from almost all parts of your office and still see the screen clearly. $150 at Woot

MSI/Screenshot by CNET MSI ARTYMIS curved gaming monitor, 32-inch (refurbished): $200 Save $50 This 32-inch curved gaming monitor offers HDR 400 image resolution for more realistic colors. If you love gaming, its 120Hz refresh rate will make sure you get consistent updates. MSI also designed this monitor to feature smart tools to optimize your gaming, such as sound tune, night vision AI, smart brightness and smart crosshair tech. Though refurbished, MSI is offering its usual 180-day warranty on this monitor. $200 at Woot

LG/Screenshot by CNET LG 40WP95C ultra-wide curved monitor, 40-inch (new): $1,200 Save $596 Woot is also offering a major discount on brand-new monitors such as this one. This 40-inch ultra-wide curved monitor is perfect for gamers, editors and animators who need a clear view of their screen at all times. It's got 5K2K view that provides a 5120 x 2160 resolution, contrast and rich color. Its tilt and height stand lets you adjust your monitor to your workspace easily. This monitor also includes two speakers with bass support for full sound as you game, edit or stream your preferred content. $1,200 at Woot

Woot's new offerings might be returns or open-box deals. That means they may come in brown boxes, but they're inspected to ensure they work as if brand new. The above deals aren't the only ones. Here are some that stand out, though you should look through Woot to see the rest.

More refurbished monitor deals

These deals are likely to go fast, so they may be gone before their offer period of June 30. If you're looking for more options, we've reviewed and compiled lists of other monitors so you can find the right one for you.