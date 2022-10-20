Save Hundreds on Apple iMac M1 Models and More Refurb Desktop Macs at Woot

With tons of people switching over to remote work permanently, desktop computers may be making a comeback. True, they can't compete with the convenience of a laptop, but they offer plenty of their own benefits, including massive screens and impressive hardware that's not constrained by size and weight. The iMac is one of our favorite desktops on the market in 2022, and while you'll rarely find it on sale, you can still save big by opting for a used model.

Now through Oct. 25, Woot has , including some of the latest models from 2021 with hundreds off regular prices. All the computers you'll find at this sale are "Grade A" refurbs. According to Woot, that means that each one has been thoroughly restored to full working condition. They also come covered by Woot's 90-day warranty.

The M1 iMac is a stunning desktop that combines the computer and monitor into a single sleek device. The 2021 model is the newest on the market, and right now you can pick the base-spec version up for as low as $1,050, saving you $199 compared to the Apple price. It's equipped with a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display, 256GB SSD, 8GB of memory and Apple's M1 processor.

You can go for the model with the upgrade eight-core GPU, additional USB-C ports and Gigabit Ethernet for which may suit your needs even better. That deal saves you $420 compared with Apple's regular price for it brand new. The 512GB version is , too, which is $450 less than going for a brand new model.

If you don't need the latest and greatest, there are plenty of older refurbished models available as well. These include 2015 models from just $560 in 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes, and even Apple's retired 2017 iMac Pro , down from its $5,000 retail price a few years ago. There are even models available for , though they stretch all the way back to 2011.