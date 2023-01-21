Save Big With Refurbished LG C2 OLED TVs -- Today Only

OLED TVs have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their superior picture quality, but the cost of a TV boasting an OLED display can be prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. If you've been searching for solid deals on OLED TVs, checkout the one-day sale happening at Woot. You can snag refurbished models of the LG C2 Series Evo Gallery Edition OLED 4K smart TV, named one of our best smart TVs for 2023, in sizes ranging from a humble 42 inches to a massive 77-inch screen with prices starting at just $640. This sale expires tonight -- if it doesn't sell out first -- so grab one while you can if you're open to a refurb.

OLED displays are made up of millions of individual OLED subpixels that emit light and have better contrast and black levels when compared to other types of television displays. This LG TV sports over 1 billion colors and features both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as a Filmmaker Mode and a Game Optimizer Mode, so that you can enjoy a cinematic experience right from your couch or immerse yourself in an hours-long gaming session without having to worry about lag. The thin panel also gives the TV a sleek look in any room.

It also has built-in support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more, so you can control your TV with your voice and connected devices. As far as 2022 models go, CNET's David Katzmaier called the LG C2 OLED TV the best high-end TV for the money -- and that's at full-price! However, going with a refurbished model allows you to score one for even less. The refurbished at Woot is down to $2,129, which saves you $568 off the cost of buying a . But even the smallest model can save you $250 versus buying . Plus, your purchase is also covered by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.