Deals

Save Big With Presidents Day Deals at StackSocial

Take advantage of price cuts on useful apps, travel deals, online courses and more.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read

Presidents Day sales have hit a ton of retailers this holiday weekend, and StackSocial is no exception. The product platform has deals on apps, online courses and more. We've gone through the sale and gathered a few of our favorite discounts -- they are highlighted below. Some of these deals expire as early as Feb. 22, so if you're interested in any of these deals, be sure to make your purchase soon. 
Headspace

Headway Premium: $50

Save $250

Headway presents big ideas in bite-sized segments so that you can do more with your day. Your purchase will grant you lifetime access to the Headway app, which provides 15-minute summaries of popular nonfiction books, focusing on those that align with your needs, goals and interests. Topics include self-grown, productivity, happiness and more. If you have a busy schedule, this app will help you tackle more in less time. 

$50 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club: $46

Save $1,644

Do you like to travel? If you're a budget-conscious flyer, Dollar Flight Club can help you access low-cost fares and other great deals. Pay a one-time fee of $46, and you will get a lifetime subscription to DFC's Premium Plus tier, which provides you alerts on discounted business, premium economy and economy fares sent directly to your email, which will help you snag your ticket for less.

$46 at StackSocial
Phigolf

Phigolf: World Tour Edition: $180

Save $69

Practice your golf swing from just about anywhere. Phigolf has a sensor and a weighted swing stick that allow you to use your real golf swing in gameplay, so you can practice without having to step foot on a course. And you can even go up against others online. This edition includes access to over 38,000 real golf courses and offers live 3D analysis on swinging, chipping, driving and putting.

$180 at StackSocial
StackSocial

The Complete Excel, VBA and Data Science Certification Training bundle: $25

Save $2,575

This training bundle offers 13 courses featuring 52 hours of total content covering everything you need to know about Excel, starting at the beginner level. Learn coding essentials for data science in Excel, how to automate tasks with Python, how to build pivot tables and so much more. You'll get lifetime access to the courses included in this bundle, so you can learn at your own pace and revisit material if you need to. Note, however, that this deal is only for the course content -- software is not included.

$25 at StackSocial

