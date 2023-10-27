Save Big With Early Access to Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
Members can take advantage of discounts on hundreds of items including TVs, headphones, laptops, fitness equipment and much more ahead of other shoppers.
Best Buy is granting early access to incredible deals for My Best members. That means that starting today, select members can take advantage of exclusive savings on TVs, computers, speakers, fitness equipment and much more. Additionally, Plus and Total members can score a $50 credit towards a future purchase when you spend $500 or more in October.
If you're not a Best Buy member yet, don't worry -- the company is now offering three tiers of membership. You can become a Best Buy member for free (which includes free shipping), while a My Best Buy Plus membership will run you $50 a year and a Total membership has an annual price of $180. However, it's worth noting that for access to many of the largest discounts in this exclusive early access sale, you will need to be a Plus or Total member. This early access event runs from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, then on Oct 30, early Black Friday deals will open up to anyone.
Black Friday won't kick off until November, but if you want to get a head start on holiday shopping, this is a great opportunity to snag top tech at a deep discount. As you plan your bargain hunts for this season, keep the following dates from Best Buy in mind.
- Oct. 27 through Oct. 29: Black Friday Early Access for members
- Oct. 30: Early Black Friday Deals open to everyone
- Nov. 17 through Nov. 25: Black Friday sale
- Nov. 26 through Nov. 27: Cyber Monday sale
To save you some time and effort, we've gone through the current sale selection and highlighted some of our favorite offers below.
OLED TVs have some of the best screens you can get. And while we normally recommend a display that is 55 inches or larger for your main entertainment space, this 48-inch A2 model from LG is a solid option for a bedroom or office. With a $750 discount, it's a great way to get an OLED screen for less than half its usual price.
The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's over 60% off right now, making it a great time to snag one for your home.
This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off.
This gaming monitor is a 49-inch powerhouse with a 1000R curved screen and a Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 panel. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro.
These are the best bone-conduction headphones you can buy right now. They have an open-ear design and are lightweight, which make them a solid option for runners. They also provide up to 10 hours of playback per charge and are IP55-rated for protection against sweat and rain. At this price, they're a steal.
More early access deals worth checking out:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (128GB): $600 (save $330)
- Dell 32-inch curved gaming monitor: $240 (save $110)
- Keurig K-Elite pod coffee maker: $120 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds: $90 (save $60)
- Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus laptop: $299 (save $200)
- Blink Outdoor 3rd-gen security camera: $40 (save $60)
- Linksys AX3000 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router: $130 (save $50)
- Roku Streambar 4K media streamer and soundbar: $100 (save $30)
- Therabody Theragun Prime percussion gun: $189 (save $111)
- HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $450 (save $350)
- TP-Link Tapo mini smart plug: $10 (save $10)
- HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop (512GB): $550 (save $250)
- Sengled A19 smart color bulb (4-pack): $30 (save $10)
- LG 55-inch UQ70 Series 4K smart TV: $300 (save $200)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells: $300 (save $130)
- Garmin Instinct Solar 45mm GPS smartwatch: $200 (save $150)
- Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse: $40 (save $30)
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Go with USB-A and USB-C: $10 (save $8)
- HP 27-inch IPS FHD monitor: $130 (save $140)
- Sennheiser CX true wireless headphones: $70 (save $60)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: $1,500 (save $800)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max Plus robot vacuum and mop: $380 (save $270)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX5300 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router: $150 (save $150)
- WD My Passport 1TB external SSD: $70 (save $85)
There are plenty of other discounted items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy.
