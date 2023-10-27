Save Big With Early Access to Black Friday Deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is granting early access to incredible deals for My Best members. That means that starting today, select members can take advantage of exclusive savings on TVs, computers, speakers, fitness equipment and much more. Additionally, Plus and Total members can score a $50 credit towards a future purchase when you spend $500 or more in October.

If you're not a Best Buy member yet, don't worry -- the company is now offering three tiers of membership. You can become a Best Buy member for free (which includes free shipping), while a My Best Buy Plus membership will run you $50 a year and a Total membership has an annual price of $180. However, it's worth noting that for access to many of the largest discounts in this exclusive early access sale, you will need to be a Plus or Total member. This early access event runs from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, then on Oct 30, early Black Friday deals will open up to anyone.

Black Friday won't kick off until November, but if you want to get a head start on holiday shopping, this is a great opportunity to snag top tech at a deep discount. As you plan your bargain hunts for this season, keep the following dates from Best Buy in mind.

To save you some time and effort, we've gone through the current sale selection and highlighted some of our favorite offers below.

Roomba/CNET iRobot Roomba i7 Plus: $350 Save $550 The Roomba i7 Plus can tackle debris on your floor without you lifting a finger. Plus, it has a self-emptying base to let you forget about vacuuming for even longer. And you can set a schedule so that it cleans while you're at work. It's over 60% off right now, making it a great time to snag one for your home. $350 at Best Buy

Keurig Keurig K-Select: $70 Save $80 This pod brewer has four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee to match your preference. It also has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir so you don't have to refill with every cup. With this Keurig, you can make a cup of coffee in under 1 minute -- and right now it's over half off. $70 at Best Buy

More early access deals worth checking out:

There are plenty of other discounted items as well, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Best Buy.