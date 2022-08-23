Save Big With 35% Off At Linksys During This Sitewide Back to School Sale

We rely on the internet for much of what we do in our day-to-day lives. It's essential for remote work or completing school work, video calling friends and family, playing video games and using our favorite streaming services. Dead zones and low speeds throw off the best laid plans.

If you're looking for ways to increase your internet speeds and eliminate dead zones, Linksys has a number of options available. Its line of routers and extenders are designed to give you the best possible connection, no matter where you are in your home. And with easy installation and setup, you'll be up and running in no time.

Linksys is having a sitewide sale, offering your purchase when you use promo code BACK2SCHOOL35 at checkout.

Whether you're trying to outfit your home with the latest technology or are just looking for a new , or other network options, this deal can help you get what you need for much less.

If you're looking to get a Wi-Fi 6 router, the simple but consistent Hydra Pro 6 is a great option for medium-sized homes. This dual-band router provides access to a 160 MHz channel to keep speeds fast, and Linksys currently for $200.

If you're looking for a powerhouse, consider the Atlas Max 6E. This will set you back $1,000, but with 35% off, those numbers suddenly get a lot smaller. This Wi-Fi 6E system has mesh built in. It covers up to 9,000 square feet and over 195 devices, while delivering speeds up to 8.4 gigabits per second.

And there are a ton of options available in between, even if all you want to do is extend your signal to those far corners of the house that seem to struggle with stable connection and lag. Just keep in mind that this deal is only available for a limited time, so shop the site sooner rather than later to take advantage of this offer.