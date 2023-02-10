Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot

When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Samsung makes some of our favorite TVs on the market in 2022, and while you won't find any of those exact models at this sale, you will find plenty of comparable TVs with stunning 4K displays and advanced smart features. If your budget is your No. 1 priority, this is one of the most affordable models you'll find at this sale. It still has a stunning 4K screen, dual LED backlighting, HDR support and Amazon Alexa built-in. Prices start at $380 for the 32-inch model, and range up to $950 for the 75-inch model.

But if it's big you're looking for, the is a great choice. It's equipped with an ultra HD QLED display, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support and it even has a full web browser built-in so you can easily see websites on the big screen -- and its 70-inch model is available for $840. And if you're looking for the largest screen available at the best price, the 85-inch model of the is available for just $1,350.

If you want the absolute best-of-the-best, there's even a cutting-edge 8K model available. In addition to its 8K display, the supports AI upscaling and object-tracking sound for a seriously immersive watch experience. Our advice at the moment is that 8K TVs aren't worth the money quite yet, but considering that this refurb model is over $1,000 off from the , this may be an exception. Prices range from $1,640 for the 65-inch model to $2,200 for the 75-inch model.

Also, for anyone wanting to bring their entertainment outside, check out . It's built for outdoor spaces and offers over 2,000 nits of brightness. The 65-inch version of the 2020 model is available for $2,800.

For even more bargains, check out our roundup of all the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now.