Save Big on Tickets to Your Next Event With These Deals

Grab tickets at discounted prices from TickPick, StubHub and more.

2 min read

Summer is almost over, but it's not too late to squeeze in a few more events. If you book your tickets now on TickPick, Stubhub, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats, you'll come away with savings...and who couldn't use a little extra cash? Whether you're looking to watch a sporting event, attend a concert or finally go see that show at the theater -- you're sure to find a great deal.

Getty Images

TickPick

Pay no service fees on all ticket purchases

See at TickPick

TickPick's tagline is "No Hidden Fees. More Savings." And it looks like they're making good on their promises. If you book right now on TickPick, you can avoid paying any service fees on your ticket purchases. Tickets are available for everything from concerts to comedy shows and what you see is what you pay.
StubHub

StubHub

Book sports, concert, and theater tickets as low as $6

See at StubHub

Tickets to popular shows and events can be expensive. However, sometimes you get lucky and find amazing deals, like this one. StubHub is currently offering tickets for sporting events, concerts and plays for as low as $6. These prices might not be for all the hot events right now, but we're certain you'll find something to enjoy at unbeatable prices.

SeatGeek

Get $5 off ticket bookings over $5

See at SeatGeek

Grab tickets to see a baseball game or go rock out with SeatGeek's discount code. If you purchase right now, you can get $5 off any ticket bookings over $5. All you have to do is punch in the code TAKE5 and you're one step closer to your event.
Vividseats

Vivid Seats

Save $20 on orders over $200

See at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats is also offering discounts on tickets right now. If your order comes to over $200, you'll be able to get $20 off with the code 20OFF. There's really no better time to get outside and enjoy yourself before summer ends.

Looking for more discounts on tickets? CNET currently has the best promo code offers from TickPick, Stubhub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and more -- with all deals updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

