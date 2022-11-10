Get the Best of Both Worlds With $350 Off Samsung's 2-in-1 Flex2 Laptop

With its stunning 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, 360-degree hinges and a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, the Samsung Galaxy Flex2 Alpha is a powerful two-in-one that doesn't skimp on its laptop or tablet features. It's an impressive machine that normally comes with a hefty $850 price tag to match. But today only at Best Buy, you can snag it for just $500, or $350 off the original price. This offer expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

At just 2.6 pounds, the Flex2 Alpha weighs less than a MacBook Air, and is designed to be as portable as it is powerful. It comes equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive, 8GB of RAM and an 11th-gen Intel i5 processor for speedy performance despite its light weight. It boasts a full HD 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, and has a battery life of up to 18.5 hours on a single charge, so it's great for taking care of serious work while you're on the go. Its Iris Xe graphics card does leave something to be desired, but as long as you're not planning to use it for gaming, it should still be more than sufficient for your needs. Overall, the Flex2 Alpha is a great value for professionals and creatives alike, especially at this reduced price.