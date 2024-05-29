Save Big on Samsung TVs With a Limited-Time Blowout Sale at Woot

When you're on a mission to find a new TV that's best suited for your needs, you're likely to encounter some highly rated Samsung models as you do your research. The Samsung brand makes frequent appearances on our list of the best TVs. But buying a brand-name TV with all the latest bells and whistles usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Luckily, Woot is now offering some of Samsung's best options, including stunning The Frame models, with savings reaching into the many hundreds of dollars.

Many of the Samsung TVs on offer at Woot are pretty high end. If you want an OLED TV, a less expensive option is a refurbished 65-inch S90C Series, which has quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos dynamic tracking sound, going for just $1,170 rather than the usual $2,598. There are also some solid QLED models up for grabs, like a new 2021 Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85A Series that's on sale for $1,398 instead of $2,000. Of course, we also have to mention Samsung's The Frame TV, which is a piece of art as much as it is a TV. You can grab a new 43-inch version for just $698 or get the biggest option available, which is the 85-inch version, for $2,498.

If none of the TVs in Woot's Samsung TV sale tickle your fancy, check out some of the other great Memorial Day TV sales that are still going on.