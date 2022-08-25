Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50

A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can perform various tasks, such as keeping track of your fitness, checking the time and sending notifications.

Right now you can snag factory reconditioned for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches, but with the pending release of the Galaxy Watch 5 -- which comes with a bigger battery, a more durable design and additional features -- it has just been dethroned. All of those advancements can be costly, though. If you don't want to drop big bucks on the latest model, Woot has some great older models of Galaxy smartwatches that can get you a lot of great features at a fraction of the price.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great option that's "a better value than the Galaxy Watch 3" according to our review and won an Editors' Choice award. It has the connectivity that makes smartwatches so convenient, like being able to text and call from your wrist, along with many of the health and fitness features most people want from their wearables, including an FDA-cleared electrocardiogram to measure blood oxygen levels, fall detection, sleep tracking and more.

The model in rose gold is available for $70 right now, while the in silver is just $20 more, giving you more freedom to roam without having to carry your phone with you. However, if you want a larger screen size, the model is available in several colors for $80 and the is available for $90.

If you're just looking for the basics and want to be as thrifty as possible, you can also grab the first iteration of the for $60 or snag a first-gen for as low as $50 -- but keep in mind that these devices lack some of the features of the more updated models.

According to Woot, a factory reconditioned product has been inspected and restored to fully working condition. There may be cosmetic blemishes, as these used products may show slight wear and tear, but they'll function well, giving you an opportunity to save on a smartwatch if you're budget-conscious.

Keep in mind, however, that these models are no longer guaranteed to receive security updates going forward. However, all watches in this sale are backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty so you can have some peace of mind about your purchase.

