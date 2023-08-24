Save Big on Phone Cases From Bellroy, Casetify and Others

The iPhone 15 could be on sale in less than a month. But for those looking to protect their current smartphones, a case is a must. An accidental drop can lead to a cracked screen and repairing it can sometimes cost almost as much as the device itself. Why not save yourself the hassle? There are countless cases on the market to fit every style and budget, and right now some of the our favorite brands are offering decent discounts on bestsellers.

Bellroy Up to 50% off phone cases See at Bellroy Bellroy, which makes one of our favorite carry-on duffle bags, also offers premium phone cases and accessories at affordable prices. And if you've been looking to invest in a new case for your phone, right now, you can get up to 50% off. One of the more impressive deals on the site is the Leather 3-Card iPhone case, which regularly retails for almost $80, but is currently on sale for only $45. The case comes in five colors, holds multiple cards and is backed by a three-year warranty. See at Bellroy

Casetify Casetify Save 10% on your order See at CASETiFY When it comes to colorful and one-of-a-kind phone cases, Casetify rises to the top. Right now, you can save 10% on your order by using the code HELLO10. So, whether you're looking to pick up one of the site's bestsellers like the Color Cloud: A New Thing Is On The Way, or get creative and make your own masterpiece, the sky is the limit here. There's also free shipping on orders over $35. See at CASETiFY

Sarah Tew/CNET Otterbox Get 10% off your order See at Otterbox Some phone cases bring style and others offer protection, but an Otterbox case does both. Otterbox cases offer heavy-duty protection while still keeping your phone sleek and stylish. Right now, you can get 10% off your order with the code OTTER10. If you're a Pixel user, the Defender is a fantastic option and you can save $6.50. See at Otterbox

Case-Mate Save 30% on phone cases See at Case-Mate Case-Mate is another great option for finding the perfect case for your phone. And you can currently get 30% off most on the site with the code BTS30. If you've got a Galaxy Z Flip 5, the tough clear case is definitely worth considering. With the see-through design, you'll get to admire your phone while still protecting it from drops -- up to 12 feet. There's also anti-scratch technology and all cases come with a lifetime warranty. See at Case-Mate

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best and promo code offers from Case-Mate, Bellroy, Otterbox and more.

