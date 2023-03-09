Save up to $100 on Our Overall Favorite Video Doorbell of 2023

These days, doorbells are for more than just letting you know when guests have arrived. There are tons of video doorbells out there that allow you to keep an eye on your doorstep, and right now, you've got a chance to snag our favorite model for 2023 on sale. Amazon has the wired version of the Arlo Essential video doorbell on sale for $80, which saves you $70 compared to the usual price. And if you prefer wireless, that model is marked down to $100, saving you $100. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend you get your order in sooner than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This video doorbell can help give your some extra peace of mind by allowing you to keep track of who's coming and going from your house, and much more. It has a 180-degree field of view, so you can monitor your entire porch or yard, and with night vision and HDR support, it's easy to identify who's at your door even in low-light situations. Plus, it supports two-way audio so you can easily communicate with any guests or visitors, and has a built-in siren to ward off intruders. It's also designed to work seamlessly with other smart devices that are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

It is important to note, however, that the will require some DIY installation, and it's only compatible with electrical systems with voltage between 16V AC and 24V AC and a 10VA. If you don't have the necessary preexisting wiring, or simply don't want the hassle of installing it yourself, be sure to snag the instead.