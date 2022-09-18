Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Deals

Save Big on New and Used TVs, Headphones and More at Woot's 1-Day Tech Sale

Woot is offering tons of one-day deals on top tech right now, including discounts on an Xbox Series S, Bose headphones, Amazon smart home devices and so much more.
2 min read
A collage of tech items on sale, including an Xbox Series S, gaming headset, TV and sound bar and subwoofer.
CNET/Max McHoe

In the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds? What about a discounted smart display? Or maybe you're on the hunt for a soundbar to upgrade your TV's audio? Well, right now at Woot, you can find all of that, and so much more, on sale for less. Today only, Woot is offering discounts on a random assortment of devices and gadgets -- including a rare chance to save on a next-gen Xbox Series S -- at its one-day "Tech Stuff You Need" sale. All deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Woot

You'll find all kinds of exciting deals to shop right now at Woot, but one bargain you won't want to miss is an Xbox Series S and Razer Kraken headset bundle on sale for just $260. The Xbox Series S is part of Microsoft's latest generation of gaming systems, and like most next-gen consoles, discounts are pretty hard to come by. This model has been reconditioned by Microsoft directly, and this bundle saves you $120 compared with shopping new. 

And of course, there's plenty more on sale too. If you're hoping to grab a new TV to go with your new Xbox Series S, you can save $1,998 on this stunning 4K 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90B TV, dropping the price down to $3,000. Or pair it with this $145 LG SN5A 2.1 channel soundbar and subwoofer, which is $135 off right now, for immersive, theater-quality sound right in your living room. 

There are also tons of deals on handy household gadgets and appliances. You can pick up a used 10-inch second-gen Echo Show smart display for just $70, saving your $160. Or grab a Blink Mini indoor security camera for just $10, over $50 off the usual price. Plus, there's tons of deals on charging cables, wall chargers, power strips and more so you can stock up for less.

