Deals

Save Big on Mattresses and Furniture With These Labor Day Promotions

With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, these retailers are already slashing prices.

CNET Commerce
2 min read

Labor Day weekend is almost upon us and we're already seeing a ton of great Labor Day deals from retailers across the board. That means you don't need to wait for the upcoming long weekend to snag a great mattress deal or upgrade some aging furniture in your home with hundreds of promotions already live. Here are a few of the best that you need to take a look at right now. 
Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm

Up to $700 off mattresses plus free adjustable base

Right now you can snag a king mattress for the price of a queen, or a queen mattress for the price of a twin at Mattress Firm with savings of as much as $700. You'll also get a free adjustable base (worth $499) thrown in at no extra cost with qualifying purchases.

See at Mattress Firm
Slumber Yard

Purple

Up to $300 off mattresses plus $500 off adjustable base

Purple is taking up to $300 off mattress purchases this Labor Day and throwing in up to $300 in additional free gifts. You can also save up to $500 on the Ascent adjustable base. Sign up for the Purple newsletter for an additional $50 in savings, too.

See at Purple
Overstock

Overstock

Up to 70% off mattresses

Shop the clearance sale at Overstock the Labor Day and you'll find deep discounts on a wide range of mattresses and bedding with free shipping. 

See at Overstock
Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture

5% off mattresses plus more Labor Day savings

Ashley is offering a huge array of Labor Day deals. Discounted items include furniture, home decor and more, and you can take 5% off select mattress purchases with code LDSAVINGS

See at Ashley Furniture
Macy's

Macy's

Up to 65% off mattresses, furniture and more

The Labor Day sale at Macy's is now underway, offering as much as 65% off all manner of home essentials without the need for a special promo code. You can save on mattresses, bedding, furniture, appliances and more. 

See at Macy's

