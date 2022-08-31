Save Big on Mattresses and Furniture With These Labor Day Promotions

Labor Day weekend is almost upon us and we're already seeing a ton of great Labor Day deals from retailers across the board. That means you don't need to wait for the upcoming long weekend to snag a great mattress deal or upgrade some aging furniture in your home with hundreds of promotions already live. Here are a few of the best that you need to take a look at right now.

Mattress Firm Right now you can snag a king mattress for the price of a queen or a queen mattress for the price of a twin at Mattress Firm with savings up to $700. You'll also get a free adjustable base (worth $499) thrown in at no extra cost with qualifying purchases.

Slumber Yard Purple is taking up to $300 off mattress purchases this Labor Day and throwing in up to $300 in additional free gifts. You can also save up to $500 on the Ascent adjustable base. Sign up for the Purple newsletter for a further $50 in savings, too.

Overstock Shop the clearance sale at Overstock the Labor Day and you'll find deep discounts on a wide range of mattresses and bedding with free shipping.

Ashley Furniture Ashley is offering a huge array of Labor Day deals. Discounted items include furniture, home decor and more and you can take 5% off select mattress purchases with code LDSAVINGS.

Macy's The Labor Day sale at Macy's is now underway, offering as much as 65% off all manner of home essentials without the need for a special promo code. You can save on mattresses, bedding, furniture, appliances and more.