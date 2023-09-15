Save Big on MagSafe Chargers From Belkin, Anker, Best Buy and More
Leave your wired charging behind and step into the convenient and wireless world of MagSafe.
Apple introduced MagSafe in 2020 with its iPhone 12 lineup. It's quickly become one of the most convenient ways to power up your iPhone, with fast speeds and perfect placement every time due to auto-aligning magnets. Since its introduction, many brands, including Belkin and Anker, have created their own MagSafe accessories. Right now, those brands and a few others are having huge sales on MagSafe-compatible chargers. So, if you've already placed your iPhone 15 preorder or you're just wanting to upgrade the way you charge your existing device, then look no further.
Belkin is known for its high-quality products, especially its Apple accessories, which are currently on sale. Right now, Apple accessories are available at 15% off with the code APPLE2023. One of Belkin's bestsellers, its BoostChargePro three-in-one wireless charger with MagSafe, is included in the sale and discounted by $22.
When it comes to chargers, Anker is the go-to brand for many. Anker offers a wide range of chargers and travel accessories and the company is offering up to 30% off right now. If you've been looking for a great portable MagSafe charger then consider the Three-in-one Cube with MagSafe. You'll get 20% off with code WSANKERAFF20.
ESR Gear is also having a sale on MagSafe charging products, including this 15-watt MagSafe + CryoBoost car charger. The site is offering 20% off and that brings around $22 worth of savings on this charger.
Best Buy has all the tech gear and gadgets you need, and there's a sale happening right now. If you shop today, you'll get up to 30% off RapidX wireless chargers, including the Boosta 5K Magnetic Charger. This model typically retails for $50 but is available now for just $35.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Best Buy, Anker, Belkin, and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers