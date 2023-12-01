Save Big on Luggage for Holiday Travel and Beyond
Samsonite, L.L. Bean and other name-brand vendors are currently offering huge discounts on travel gear.
Everyone needs a solid luggage set. However, if an entire set is out of your budget, you can start with one quality piece. There are several popular luggage brands on the market, but not all of them are created equal. When choosing your bag, you'll want to go with a trusted name, like Samsonite or L.L.Bean. And it just so happens that these brands and a few others are offering huge discounts on their travel pieces right now.
Samsonite is a classic luggage brand and the Centric carry-on spinner is a great example of company's travel gear. It's $80 off the original retail price right now, and you can also save 40% off Samsonite's accessories, bags and luggage.
Lands' End may be less well-known for its luggage, but the products are definitely worth considering. If you shop now, you can save up to 70% off your order. Just use code HOLLY during the checkout process and embrace the holiday savings. You can get a travel carry-on for just $110 with the code above.
L.L.Bean is known for its cozy outerwear and comfy boots but the company also has great travel gear. L.L.Bean is currently offering up to 50% off its selection of luggage and duffle bags. This Stowaway II Duffle is available for 17% off, if you act fast.
eBags has another solid carry-on option for your next trip. Right now, you can save up to 60% off during the holidays. This CTS spinner carry-on is available for $80. It would make the perfect gift for the nomad on your holiday shopping list.
