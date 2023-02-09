Save Big on Factory Reconditioned Hyperice Massagers at Woot

Massage guns can help relieve achy, sore muscles through percussive therapy. And they're not just for post-workout recovery. While they certainly help after a hard exercise routine, they can also benefit people who are on their feet a lot or who have a desk job that doesn't allow for a healthy amount of movement throughout the day.

Right now you can grab factory reconditioned at Woot. Refurbished items can save you a decent chunk of change versus buying new, and factory reconditioned items are the best used products you can get. Each item was returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner, which means the item is essentially as good as new. Plus, each Hyperice device in the sale comes with a one-year limited warranty, just in case. These offers are available now through Feb. 15, while supplies last.

The scored a place in our roundup of best budget massage guns for delivering serious muscle relief. This is a midsize massage gun with three speeds, and it comes with two different attachment heads to target different muscle groups. It's available for $100 right now.

If you want a full-size massage gun that's still lightweight, check out the . At $130, it's a solid massager that comes with five interchangeable attachment heads, has three varying speeds, gets up to 3 hours of use per charge and uses Bluetooth connectivity to work with Hyperice's app to time your sessions, control the speed of your massager and more.

Or for $20 more, you can grab the . Like the massage gun above, it can connect to an app on your smartphone so your device can run through a routine, automatically changing speeds when you need it to and it comes with five interchangeable attachment heads. It's 30% more powerful than the original model and has a brushless high-torque 90W motor. Like the others, this massager also has three speed levels, and this device will run for up to 2.5 hours per charge. And the pressure sensor gives you a digital indication of how much pressure you're applying.

And if you're trying to tackle inflammation and muscle aches, check out the . It's a contrast therapy device for your knee that can deliver hot or cold temperatures without any cords so you can wear it on the go. With a battery life of up to 90 minutes, you can wear it home from the gym, out on errands or anywhere else you may need to travel. It's marked down to just $200 at Woot, saving you $199 off the price of a brand-new model.