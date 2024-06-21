Save Big on Everyday Essentials for 12 Months With 50% Off a Sam's Club Membership

Sam's Club has earned a strong reputation for bulk buying and bargains on everyday essentials, so any offer that makes the warehouse retail stores even cheaper is always worth spotlighting. Today you can walk away with a 50% price cut for a Sam's Club membership courtesy of StackSocial. Typically $50, this current deal brings the cost down to only $25, so you can save on everything from appliances and groceries to prescriptions and gas.

Be aware that this deal is only available for new members in the US and membership must be activated within 30 days of your purchase to take advantage of this deal. So if you're keen, don't hang about.

Sam's Club can help you save on everyday purchases. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps, along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield-wiper replacement. On top of this, your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Sam's Club sells more than just everyday goods, too. The big-box store has a huge selection of electronics like TVs and robot vacuums, as well as furniture, clothing, jewelry, games and plenty of other items. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.

Remember this deal is only for new memberships (or those whose memberships lapsed over six months ago) and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website.

