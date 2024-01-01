Save Big on Ecobee's Best Smart Home Accessories With These Deals

Getting set up with a new smart home can be an expensive business, but there are ways to save money on everything from smart cameras to smart thermostats and everything in between. There are often deals to be had across a whole range of products and right now is the time to act if you've had your eye on any of the Ecobee smart home accessories.

Right now there are a ton of deals available with savings offering at least $20 off and some representing much bigger discounts. None of these deals require that you enter any discount codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to make sure that you place your order soon -- we don't know for sure how long these special deals are going to remain on the table.

With so many deals it's hard to know where to start, but the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is as good a place as any. The thermostat normally retails for around $250 but Amazon will sell you one today for just $220, making now the time to act. You'll save up to 26% off heating and cooling costs thanks to the improved controls it offers, and the built-in air quality monitor alerts you should there be any issues.

On the security front, the Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera would normally cost you around $160, but you'll save $30 if you order today and pay just $130. The camera supports a 1080p HDR image so you can see exactly who is at your door.

Other notable discounts include $20 off a pair of Ecobee Smart Sensors, while Amazon has also slashed $20 off the Ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors in a pack of two. There are more deals to be had, so make sure to check out the Ecobee Amazon storefront before placing an order anywhere else. Be sure to check out our collection of the best smart home deals, too.