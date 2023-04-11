Try CNET Daily Deals Texts LG's OLED Gaming Monitor Best Internet Providers Current Mortgage Rates Best Solar Companies Moon Phases and Your Sleep iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
Tackle Your Summer Projects With Discounted Denali Lawn and Power Tools

You can save up to 25% on cordless drills, saws, sanders, lawn mowers and more right now at Amazon.

Adrian Marlow
Looking to tackle some projects around the house and yard this summer? To get the job done right, you'll need to make sure you've got the right tools. Right now at Amazon, you'll find everything you need for less. The online retailer is currently offering up to 25% off Denali power tools, making it a great time to grab some essentials for your toolbox. We don't know how long these deals will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're just getting started with building your tool collection and are looking for a set that has a ton of versatility, check out this four-tool combo kit. It includes a cordless drill, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an LED work light, two 2Ah lithium batteries, a charger, a carry case and more. It's currently available for $191, saving you $34. 

However, if you're just looking to expand your tool kit or replace a single item, check out these deals on 20-volt cordless tools like this impact driver kit, this reciprocating saw kit or this angle grinder kit, all of which are marked down by 15% right now. And you can pick up a spare 20-volt battery for $55, $10 off, so you can work without having to stop and recharge. 

There are even some deals on yard tools in case your lawn could use some work this season. You can grab this 20-volt, 13-inch string trimmer for $105, $35 off, or save $74 on this 18-inch electric lawn mower, which drops the price down to $246. 

There are plenty of other tool and accessory offers available at bargain prices, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to find exactly what you need for your next DIY project. 

