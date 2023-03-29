Save Big on Both New and Refurbished LG TVs and Sound Bars at Woot

Whether you spend your free time streaming the latest releases, listening to music or gaming online, you're going to want your entertainment hub to be up to snuff. If you're looking to revamp your setup, but don't want to break the bank, don't miss this deal happening at Woot. Right now you can grab a variety of new and refurbished TVs and audio equipment from LG so you can update your entertainment space for less. These deals expire on Friday, March 31, at 9:59 p.m. PT (April 1 at 12:59 a.m. ET), and some items have already sold out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you're interested.

If you're a fan of OLED screens, you'll find some great deals during this sale. You can get a brand-new for $1,500 (save $1,000). This 2022 model remains our pick as the best high-end TV you can get. It has an a9 Gen5 AI processor and comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, for an immersive theatrical experience at home. Plus, it has Alexa built-in. And if you want to save a little money, the for that same size is going for $1,320. The 48-inch version is available for just $740. Or snag a refurbished . It's available in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, starting at $800.

And while TVs offer a number of smart features these days, it's hard to get decent sound out of a flat screen. That's why it's a good idea to invest in a sound bar. If you want high-res audio, you can save $600 on a new soundbar and subwoofer kit. It has Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Google Assistant built-in. Right now it's down to $300. Or grab the more affordable 2.1 channel sound bar and subwoofer. It's 52% off, bringing the price to just $135.

There's a plethora of other TV options available at a massive discount. Be sure to shop the to find the right fit for your home. Note that refurbished items covers everything from products that have been professionally repaired to discontinued items and more, according to Woot, and all items come with a limited warranty, just in case. Be sure to check each product page for specific information.

