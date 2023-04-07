Save up to $109 on Apple's New M2-Powered Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is one of our favorite desktop PCs and continues to be the cheapest way to get in on the Mac ecosystem. And right now, Amazon is making the Mac Mini model even more affordable with a sizable discount on both the and versions.

You can save $99 on the smaller of the two, dropping the price down to a record low of $500. And you'll snag an even bigger savings of $109 on the larger model, meaning you'll pay just $690 for this 2023 machine. That's the lowest price we've seen on each of these models. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're already set up with a display, a keyboard and mouse you like, the recently released Mac Mini could make for the perfect desktop upgrade with plug-and-play connectivity and easy-to-use MacOS software.

The 2023 Mac Mini M2 is available in a few different configurations at Amazon, but the version on sale today is the M2-powered model. Other specs remain the same, including Apple's M2 chip with its eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. You'll also benefit from two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet. For day-to-day use as a home office or family computer, this machine is plenty powerful and has great connectivity, plus the upgraded SSD gives you more space for storing family photos and videos.