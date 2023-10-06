Save Big During Best Buy's Massive Weekend-Long Samsung Sale

If you're in the market for a new TV, phone, laptop or major appliance, this weekend is the time to buy it, with a huge array of items seeing price cuts at Best Buy this weekend only.

Folks often associate Samsung with high-end smart TVs, but the company has some budget-friendly offerings as well, such as the 55-inch TU690T Series 4K TV with an LED panel, which is currently discounted to $350. If you want something a bit more premium and yet still in the midbudget range, the 55-inch 4K Q60C QLED Samsung has a great panel and picture fidelity and has been discounted from $800 to $700. Of course, there's always the unique The Frame TV that has a more significant discount of $300, bringing it down to $1,700. And if you want something with an OLED panel that also has a significant discount, the 65-inch S90C OLED TV is $800 off, dropping to $1,800.

The sale also has a lot of great Samsung laptops and tablets on sale, such as the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 with an i5 processor and a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen that's going for a very reasonable $700. On the other hand, if you want something with a bigger screen and more power, the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 2-in-1 has a 3K AMOLED touchscreen and a 13th-gen Intel i7-1360P and is discounted to $1,600. On the tablet side, the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets are all on sale, with the base model discounted to $870, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model discounted to $1,080, and the Tab S9 Ultra dropping to $1,300.

There are also a lot of other great things on sale, such as the 990 Pro 2TB Internal SSD for $140 or the Freestyle smart portable projector for $600. For audiophiles, the sale has the Galaxy Buds Live True discounted to $80, and the Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4-channel surround sound system down to $1,000.