Save Big and Get This Vactidy V9 Stick Vacuum for Just $70, but Be Quick

While it's true that there are tons of cordless vacuums on the market, some of them can be wildly expensive. That doesn't have to be the case however, and Vactidy already offers some great options at even better prices. Right now, one of the company's best vacuums is now available at a price that you need to see to believe.

This deal takes the Vactidy V9 cordless vacuum and slashes the usual $200 asking price all the way to just $70. That's part of a two-pronged discount that sees the vacuum sold for $140 before you get an additional 50% off by clicking our link. That link automatically applies the promo code, but you do need to act soon -- that code will only run until 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 18, so keep that in mind if you want to take advantage of this incredible discount.

In terms of features, there is a lot to sink your teeth into here. The Vactidy V9 has a brushless motor and a massive 45-minute runtime between charges. It'll work great with carpets and hard floors, and features 180-degree swivel steering to make it easier than ever to clean those hard-to-reach places. The vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and two-in-one dusting brush so no dust will ever be safe, no matter where it's hiding.

It weighs just 3.2 pounds for easy maneuverability and a large 1-liter waste bin so you won't have to empty this thing every time you clean. You'll also receive multiple accessories to make this the ultimate vacuum whether you're cleaning a home, a car or anything else.

All of that and more makes this vacuum an option well worth considering, especially at this price. Still not sure you want to clean the floor yourself? Our list of the best robot vacuum deals might be more your speed instead.