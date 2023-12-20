Save and Sleep Sweet With Crane & Canopy's Holiday Sale

It's always great when your favorite brands have sitewide sales. And right now, Crane & Canopy is doing just that. Crane & Canopy is a semi-luxe online bedding company that's dedicated to creating chic bedding, bath and decor at affordable prices. There's something for everyone and every budget, especially during this holiday sale that'll get you 15% off the entire site on orders over $200. Simply use code MERRY23 during checkout to snag your savings. Whether you're looking to add a touch of luxury to your home or you're looking for gifts for someone special, you're sure to find something on Crane & Canopy.

The timing of this sale is kind of perfect. It's cozy season, which means it's time to get out those blankets, comforters and duvets to stay warm and toasty. But if your bedding has been in storage for a while or you've been using the same pieces for years then you could probably use the upgrade. Crane & Canopy has these waffle throw blankets that are divine. You can use them as accent pieces in bed or while cuddling up on the couch with a good book. If you're feeling extra fancy then you can browse the site's best-selling luxury sheet sets.

Of course, if nothing catches your eye over at Crane & Canopy, we have options for you. You can try Brooklyn Bedding's offerings, which include some of the best mattresses we've reviewed.