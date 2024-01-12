Save an Incredible $351 Off This 16-inch Asus Vivobook Laptop Today Only
It isn't every day you save $351 off anything, let alone a laptop and this one has everything you need at a price you can afford.
It's very easy to spend thousands of dollars on some of the best laptops money can buy, but the reality is that very few of us need to choose such a powerful machine. Instead, there are plenty of great alternatives that won't break the bank -- and right now one of them costs even less thanks to a huge discount being offered by Best Buy.
This Best Buy deal gets you the Asus Vivbook 16-inch laptop for just $399, a price that saves you a huge $351 off the original asking price of $750. You won't be asked to enter a discount code or clip a coupon to get that special price, but you do need to act soon. Best Buy says this deal only has a matter of hours left so order now to avoid disappointment.
In terms of specifications, this budget laptop has more than enough to get the job done. The large 16-inch display has a 1600x768 resolution and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS SPI and 12GB of RAM. The 512GB SSD is fast and spacious, while the whole thing is wrapped in a rather lovely "Quiet Blue" finish.
Software-wise, you'll get a laptop running Windows 11 Home which adds a refreshed look over the already familiar Windows 10, with a 30-day trial of Windows Office 365 also thrown in. (And you can always nab a cheap Microsoft Office deal once that trial runs out). Overall, this is a great laptop for taking to school, working from home, and so much more.
Looking for something a little different? Our collection of the best laptop deals will have something for everyone.
