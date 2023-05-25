Save an Extra 50% on Refurb Desktops With This 1-Day Offer From Dell

With the rise of remote work, you may be looking to snag a desktop for your home office. Because they're not designed to be portable, they can typically offer more power than a laptop at a lower price point, and right now you can snag one at a discount. Shopping refurbished is already a great way to save some cash, and today only, you can save even more on select refurb Dell models. Dell is currently offering 50% off refurb models priced at $199 or more with the promo code 50DESKTOP199. This offer is only available until 6:59 a.m. PT (9:59 a.m. ET) tomorrow morning, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 150 different desktops to choose from at this sale, and all have been rated as either grade A or grade B refurbs, which means they may show slight signs of wear and tear, but will be in full working condition. It's also worth noting that this offer excludes clearance items.

If you just want a PC that can handle the basics like checking your email and browsing the web, this Dell OptiPlex 3050 MFF is one of the most affordable models you'll find at this sale. It's a grade B refurb that comes equipped with a four-core Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can snag it for just $105 after the discount. Or, if you need something with some serious power, you can pick up this OptiPlex 5060 MT for $325 after the discount. It features 32GB of RAM for lightning-fast performance, as well as an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 550 GPU. There are even some all-in-one desktops available, like this OptiPlex 7470 AIO, which features a 24-inch full HD display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a grade A refurb, and you can snag it on sale for $445 after the discount.

