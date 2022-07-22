Save an Extra 25% on Clearance Items at Nordstrom

Ready for a wardrobe update? Switch it up for less at Nordstrom. Now through July 24, the retailer is offering an extra 25% off clearance items, including apparel for everyone in the family, along with shoes, accessories and more.
Summer styles like shorts and dresses are on sale for you to take advantage of the warm weather we're currently having, but there are also a lot of options for jeans, leggings, jackets and sweaters that can prepare you for fall.
Whether you're looking for dress shoes, sneakers or sandals, you can find a plethora of shoe deals, including these Nike sneakers for women that are just $45 right now in select sizes, or these flip flops from Havaianas that are $14 including the additional savings.
This sale has it all. In addition to clothes, there are oversized throw blankets, trendy timepieces and even cosmetics and skin care options at bargain prices.