Save Almost $100 On the Nothing Phone 2, But Only If You're Quick

When we reviewed the Nothing Phone 2 we said that it was a phone that definitely stands out but that it would be even better if it was cheaper. Someone at Amazon must agree because right now you can pick one up while saving a very respectable $92.

That means that you won't have to pay the usual $699 price to get your hands on one of these phones. Instead, you'll hand over just $607 if you're quick -- and we do mean quick. Not only does Amazon have a limited number of these handsets available at this special price but it seems to be getting dangerously close to single figures, too. If a new Nothing Phone 2 is on your wishlist now might be the time to treat yourself.

It's also worth noting that this deal is only available on the white model, although the dark grey model is still cheaper than usual -- you'll pay $629 rather than $699.

You'll get the same great phone underneath no matter which color you choose. That phone comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with both paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. In terms of display, the 6.7-inch OLED panel is nice and big and the variable 120Hz refresh rate means all of your apps will be buttery smooth in use.

Other notable features include a pair of 50-megapixel cameras out back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while 15-watt wireless charging is aided by fast wired charging that fully powers the phone in just 55 minutes.

With so much to like and a price to match, all you need to do now is make sure you get that order in before it's too late.