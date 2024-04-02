Save a Whopping $81 Off Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum for a Limited Time Only

The world of vacuum cleaners has changed a whole lot in recent years and these days you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a great model. There are some great options at incredible prices right now and that includes our favorite cordless vacuum cleaner. Right now you can score the Tineco Pure One S11 for $81 off its regular price which means you'll hand over just $219 for your new vacuum.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier vacuums in our testing. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but it still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris, and it automatically adjusts suction power to help extend battery life. It runs up to 40 minutes on a single charge and has an LED display so you can monitor the battery level in real time. It's also collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for extra versatility.

This Tineco deal is a good one, but you can also check out our full roundup of the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.

