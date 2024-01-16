Save a Whopping $200 on This iRobot Mop and Never Clean Your Floors Again

You've heard all about robot vacuums so you know they're a great way to stay on top of your home's carpets and rugs without actually having to vacuum them yourself. But did you know you can get a robot mop, too? iRobot, one of the biggest names in robot vacuums, also makes robot mops and now you can get one with a huge $200 discount.

Amazon will now sell you the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop for the low price of just $249 if you place your order soon -- we say that because we don't know for how long this special price is going to last. Amazon hasn't said, but at least you won't have to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons when placing your order.

The Braava Jet M6 is Wi-Fi connected and features a smart mapping technology that can work its way around multiple rooms, avoid objects, and find its way around furniture as well. It can handle all of your mopping needs automatically, while you can also set zones where you don't want the mop to go in case you have a rug, for example. Your new robot mop will also suggest personalized schedules based on your home and needs while the free app gives you quick and easy control when you need it, too.

