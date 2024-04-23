X
Save a Massive 51% Off These Anker ANC Wireless Earbuds Today

It isn't every day you get to pick up a pair of noise-canceling earbuds with over half off, but today you can.

Soundcore Space A40 earbuds
It's very easy to see some of the big-name wireless earbuds and think that you have to pay hundreds for a pair, especially if you want features like active noise-canceling technology. But Anker's Soundcore brand has proven otherwise with the Space A40 wireless earbuds with a normal asking price of $100. And now they're even cheaper thanks to a whopping 51% Amazon discount that slashes the price to just $49.

This deal doesn't require that you enter any of those pesky codes or remember to clip any coupons, but it's a deal that will only be available for a limited time. That means ordering now is the best way to lock this price in and while only the black version is yours for $49, an extra dollar means you get to choose between the white and blue versions, too.

Regardless of which color you pick you'll get advanced features like 50-hour playtime when using the included charging case and support for wireless charging. The ANC feature claims to reduce noise by up to 98% and the ergonomic shape and comfortable fit means you won't be scrambling to take the earbuds out after long listening sessions. Other features include hi-res audio support via LDAC while Bluetooth 5.2 support includes the option to pair the headphones with multiple devices at the same time.

With a 51% discount, this might well be one of the best wireless earbuds deals we've seen in a while, so make sure to get those orders in before it's gone.

