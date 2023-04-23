Save $90 on This Bartesian Cocktail Machine and Bartend Like a Pro

If you're a fan of delicious craft cocktails, you don't need to sign up for bartending classes to enjoy some at home. This Bartesian professional cocktail machine makes it easy to whip up professional-quality cocktails in just seconds, and right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon currently has it on sale for $360, which saves you $90 compared with the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This sleek cocktail maker is a great addition to any home bar setup. It features a modern, striking design, and can be used to make over 50 different drinks. It comes with five glass bottles, which you fill with the alcohol of your choice, and then you just pop in your preferred drink capsule (sold separately) and you've got a delicious and refreshing drink in just seconds. You can even fine tune the strength of your cocktails using the built-in LCD display. Plus, the machine automatically rinses itself after each use to help minimize cleaning an maintenance. And you can even lock the glass bottles in place to prevent any unwanted access.

