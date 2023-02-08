Galaxy S23 Ultra Review Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Save $90 on BioLite's FirePit Plus With This CNET-Exclusive Coupon Code

This portable fire pit comes with a grill grate so you can stay warm and fed wherever you go.

The BioLite FirePit Plus fire pit is displayed against a green background.
Spring is on the way, but if you want to warm up your outdoor space right now, consider investing in a fire pit. BioLite's FirePit Plus is a portable option that can be used anywhere from the campsite to the beach and is also perfect to enjoy in your own backyard. Normally going for $300, you can grab this fire pit at a 30% discount when you use CNET's exclusive promo code CNET30 at checkout, which cuts $90 off the price. That means you'll pay just $210 to snag this awesome fire pit. This offer is available now through Friday, Feb. 10. 

The FirePit Plus earned a spot on our best fire pit roundup and is our favorite portable pit, with legs that fold up when you're transporting it. Coming in at under 20 pounds, it's easy to carry with you on trips or to move around the yard. Its mesh sides give you can a clear view of the fire and a trap door at the bottom lets you easily clean out ash. Bonus: You can also use it as a free-standing hibachi-style grill.

Whether you want to use wood or charcoal, it will burn more efficiently with less smoke than conventional fire pits, thanks to the built-in fan, which even has Bluetooth so you can control the flames via the free iOS or Android app. The battery lasts up to 30 hours at the low setting, 14 hours on medium or seven hours on high.

