Save $90 on Apple's Magic Keyboard and Make the Most of Your iPad Pro or Air

For tons of creatives and professionals, Apple's powerful iPad tablets are a critical piece of equipment. And there are all sorts of helpful accessories out there that can help make them even more convenient to use. The Apple Magic Keyboard doubles as both a keyboard and an adjustable stand, and right now you can pick one up for $210, saving you $90 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this offer, but deals on Apple devices rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Magic Keyboard is designed for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and is compatible with all generations, as well as the fourth and fifth generations of the iPad Air. The iPad magnetically snaps onto the stand, and thanks to its floating cantilever design, it allows you to easily adjust the angle. And because this keyboard is built by Apple, it's designed to seamlessly integrate with the iPad's software, and features a built-in trackpad for intuitive navigation. The keyboard is also backlit, so that you can easily use it in just about any environment. And it supports passthrough USB-C charging so you can work without interruption, and it folds into a case to keep your iPad protected while you're on the go.

