Save $90 on the Ultenic D6S Robot Vacuum on Amazon

With so many options on the market, choosing the right robot vacuum can feel overwhelming. Of course, you'll want something that meets all your cleaning requirements but you'll also want something that fits your budget. Robot vacuums can be expensive. Fortunately, you can often find great options at affordable prices. This Ultenic D6S robot vacuum falls into that category and it's currently $90 off its original $200 price. Use code CTIH3QYD during your Amazon checkout to snag your savings.

The Ultenic D6S is a two-in-one robot vacuum that's equipped to handle all life's messes. It comes ready to clean wet and dry messes as it vacuums and mops simultaneously. Your floors will be twice as clean in a single pass. The Ultenic D6S has powerful suction that'll easily pick up large particles, like cereal bits left on the floor after a chaotic breakfast with the kids. And when the vacuum detects carpet, it'll automatically kick up the suction power for a deeper clean. This model has smart navigation and automatic charging. You can also control and monitor the Ultenic D6S using the included remote control, via the Ultenic App or with your voice assistant.

If you're looking for more options, consider browsing our favorite robot vacuum picks for 2024 -- which includes some splurge-worthy options. We've also rounded up all the best vacuum deals happening right now if you don't want to spend too much.