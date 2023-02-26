Russia, Ukraine and Cyberwar 'Cocaine Bear' Review Air Fryer Recall 5 Exercises for Mental Health iOS 16 Tricks to Save Battery Baseball's Big Rule Changes 6 Black-Owned Apps to Download Best Games for PSVR 2
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Save $850 on a Stunning 65-Inch LG 4K TV Today Only at Best Buy

This TV features a vibrant QNED display, AI upscaling, support for Dolby Atmos and more, and you can snag it for 50% off right now.
2 min read
An LG TV against a blue background.
LG

When it comes to shopping for a new TV, the experts here at CNET consider 65 inches to be the sweet spot for screen size. It's big enough to see clearly but won't overwhelm your entire living room. And if you happen to be in the market for a new model right now, there's a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering a whopping $850 off this 65-inch LG 83 Series QNED 4K smart TV, which is half off the usual price. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Best Buy

This LG 83 Series smart TV boasts some pretty impressive specs for the price. It features a stunning 4K ultra HD display with mini-LED backlighting and Quantum Dot technology for vivid colors and rich blacks. It also supports both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive watch experience. It operates using LG's WebOS 6.0 operating system, and comes with Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more of your favorite streaming services ready to launch right out of the box. It even comes equipped with a powerful fourth-gen A7 AI processor that automatically upscales your HD content to 4K. The remote has a built-in microphone for easy hands-free navigation. 

If you're in the market for another size or model, you can check out our roundup of all the best deals out there on 4K TVs for even more bargains.