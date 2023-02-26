Save $850 on a Stunning 65-Inch LG 4K TV Today Only at Best Buy

When it comes to shopping for a new TV, the experts here at CNET consider 65 inches to be the sweet spot for screen size. It's big enough to see clearly but won't overwhelm your entire living room. And if you happen to be in the market for a new model right now, there's a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering a whopping $850 off this 65-inch LG 83 Series QNED 4K smart TV, which is half off the usual price. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This LG 83 Series smart TV boasts some pretty impressive specs for the price. It features a stunning 4K ultra HD display with mini-LED backlighting and Quantum Dot technology for vivid colors and rich blacks. It also supports both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive watch experience. It operates using LG's WebOS 6.0 operating system, and comes with Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more of your favorite streaming services ready to launch right out of the box. It even comes equipped with a powerful fourth-gen A7 AI processor that automatically upscales your HD content to 4K. The remote has a built-in microphone for easy hands-free navigation.

