Save $849 on an Eco-Friendly Hybrid Mattress From Awara During Earth Day Flash Sale

Today only, you can save big when you upgrade your bedroom with a new mattress and bed accessories.

The Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress, along with pillows and bedding, are displayed on a bed frame in a bedroom.
Awara Sleep

Are you finding yourself tossing and turning at night? If you're waking up sore or not feeling well rested, it might be time to upgrade your mattress. Mattress prices can get pretty steep, but you can find some solid mattress deals if you shop around. Right now Awara Sleep is offering $350 off eco-friendly mattresses and free accessories including a sheet set, a pair of pillows and a mattress protector worth $499 -- that's a total value of $849 you can save during the company's Earth Day deals. This offer is only available today, April 21, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you're interested.

Organic mattresses are gaining popularity as people think more about investing in sustainable materials, and Awara's 10-inch Natural Hybrid mattress is made with natural latex and organic wool and cotton. Prices start at just $749 for a twin size during this sale, and a queen size will only set you back $1,049 -- which includes the mattress, the accessories mentioned above and shipping. And if you want to upgrade to the 12-inch Premier version, that's just $400 more. Awara also offers a 365-night trial, so you can return the mattress if you need to, as well as a forever warranty, just in case. Plus, Awara partners with Trees for the Future, planting tress across the world for every purchase. 

