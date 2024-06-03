Save $81 on the Best Outdoor Security Cameras for Battery Life

Getting set up with some of the best home security cameras is a great way to increase how safe your home feels. It's also a good way to keep an eye on pets and kids as they play outdoors. One of our favorite options for doing so is the Blink Outdoor 4, and right now you can snag a two-pack for $99 at Best Buy instead of the usual $180. That's lower than we've ever seen the set go before, but the deal expires tonight.

CNET's home security expert Tyler Lacoma checked out the Blink Outdoor 4 and praised it in basically every area. "The Blink Outdoor 4 occupies a sweet spot in the outdoor security world, a general-use cam ready for the elements and providing high-quality services with a simple-to-use interface." He also says that, while the some of the specs aren't necessarily the best on the market, the cameras do very well for how much they cost and that the ease of use and installation are big benefits too.

The Blink Outdoor 4 earned a spot on his list of the best outdoor security cams due to their excellent battery life, lasting two years on two AA batteries, meaning you won't have to worry about being up and down a ladder regularly to power them back up.

This deal means you're essentially paying a little under $45 for each of the two cameras, and given that they retail at $100 apiece usually, that's an impressive 55% savings when you add up the bundle savings and the one-day discount as well. It's one of the best home security deals going on right now.