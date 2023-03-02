Steam Deck Evolves Venus, Jupiter Cozy Up 'Stranger Things' Prequel Windows 11 Gets iPhone Messages Ted Lasso Biscuits Ice Cream 'The Mandalorian' Recap 15 Unhealthy Foods That Aren't Women's History Month Films, Shows
Save $800 on This 4K Vava Projector and Build the Home Theater of Your Dreams

This 4K short-throw laser projector has a stunning 150-inch image, an integrated Harman Kardon soundbar and it's on sale for $2,000, today only.
A white Vava projector against a blue background.
For most of our favorite TVs on the market right now, the largest screen size you can get is around 85 inches. But if you're looking to go even bigger, you may want to upgrade to a projector. Not only do they offer a massive image, but tons feature stunning 4K resolution and HDR support, allowing them to compete with even some of the pricier TVs on the market. And right now, you've got a chance to snag this impressive Vava 4K short-throw laser projector on sale for $2,000, which saves you $800 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this Vava 4K projector, you can bring a little bit of the movie theater experience right to your own living room. It casts a massive 100-inch image when it's just 7.2 inches away from the wall or screen, and it can go all the way up to 150 inches when placed even further away. It boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 support for vivid colors and deep, rich blacks. It also comes equipped with an integrated 60-watt Harman Kardon soundbar that supports Hi-Fi audio and Dolby Atmos for an even more immersive experience while you're gaming or watching shows and movies. 

And with an impressive 25,000-hour lamp life, you can use it every day for up to 17 years before you have to worry about replacing the bulb, making this a solid long-term investment for your home theater or entertainment center. 

