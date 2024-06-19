Save $80 With This Apple Watch Ultra 2 Deal Before It's Too Late

While there are tons of options out there for people who want the very best smartwatch, often an Apple Watch is at the top of many people's lists. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple has to offer and it sports a ton of high-end features with an equally high-end price -- but sometimes a deal comes along that makes it much less eyewatering. Today you can pick up the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for as little as $719 in select configurations thanks to an Amazon deal that means you'll pay just $5 more than the best price we've ever seen. We don't expect this price to last for long though, so make sure to act now if you want to be sure of bagging this bargain.

There's a lot to like about the Apple Watch Ultra 2, that's for sure. It has a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or when just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. You also get access to all the usual features, including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.

