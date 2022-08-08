Save $80 On These Hi-Res Soundcore Liberty Pro 2 Earbuds

With the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pros, which we named one of the best-sounding pairs of earbuds for 2022, the Liberty 2 Pros are no longer the newest in their line. But these previous-gen true wireless earbuds still have plenty to offer, and right now you can snag a pair at a bargain. Amazon currently has the Liberty 2 Pros on sale for just $50, which is a whopping $80 discount and the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but with a price this good, we don't expect it to stick around for long. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

At just $50, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of earbuds in this price range. The Liberty 2 Pros are equipped with tons of high-end hardware, including hi-res audio with LDAC technology for ultra-detailed sound. They also feature four built-in microphones for noise reduction on voice calls, though unfortunately there is no active noise cancellation. And with the Soundcore companion app, you can even create customized sound profiles that are optimized for your favorite genres of music. They boast Bluetooth 5.0 support for fast and stable connectivity, and have a battery life of up to 26 hours on a single charge. And with an IPX4 water-resistance levels, they're safe to use during workouts or even in a light rain.